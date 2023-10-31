ISB Launches Revamped India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: The fully revamped and technically superior India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0 was launched by ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) at the Indian School of Business (ISB). The portal is the outcome of an endeavour that becomes part of an open-source ecosystem to promote evidence-based policymaking in the country.

India Data Portal (IDP) 2.0 is specially designed to further equip journalists, researchers, students, policymakers, and other stakeholders to access, interact with, and visualise information, data and knowledge.

The India Data Portal’s one-of-a-kind “Visualisations First Approach” empowers users to seamlessly access an extensive array of over 3,400 indicators. These indicators are drawn from a repository of 120 datasets, spanning across 25 diverse domains, include climate and weather, commerce, crime, economy, education, food and agriculture, forestry and wildlife, government schemes, nutrition, rural development, union budget, and others. It includes an innovative feature that allows users to upload their datasets, ensuring privacy for their personal exploration and visualization endeavours.

The launch was marked by a panel discussion on “Evolution of Open Data: Impact, Challenges, and Future Directions” moderated by Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. For additional information and access to data and visualisations, visit https://indiadataportal.com/