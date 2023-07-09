Kakatiya University attains coveted ‘A Plus’ grade accreditation from NAAC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, been awarded with an ‘A Plus’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The accreditation has brought immense joy to both the university authorities and its students. Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Dr S Narasimha Chary, received a notification from the NAAC regarding this accomplishment on Saturday.

Despite certain deficiencies in the teaching staff and other aspects, the university managed to attain the highest grade, thanks to the revised accreditation framework introduced in 2017. In May, a team comprising seven members from the NAAC visited the KU campus for a three-day evaluation of the institution’s “Quality Status.” Established on August 19, 1976, Kakatiya University is the second-largest university in the state.

It first received a ‘B’ Grade accreditation from the NAAC in 2003, followed by an ‘A’ Grade in the second cycle of evaluations in 2009. The university was re-accredited with an ‘A’ Grade in 2017. To enhance its facilities and infrastructure, the university reportedly invested Rs 10 crore before the visit of the NAAC peer team.

Additionally, due to a shortage of staff, the recruitment of 12 retired faculty members as Adjunct Professors proved beneficial for the university in achieving the prestigious ‘A plus’ grade, sources said.

While some faculty members allegedly lodged a complaint with the NAAC regarding false information in the Self Study Report (SSR) submitted by the university authorities, the NAAC raised queries, which were subsequently addressed by the authorities, leading to the attainment of the ‘A plus’ grade. In light of this achievement, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramesh is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, where he will reveal further details regarding the NAAC accreditation.