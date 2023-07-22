Karimnagar: Jagtial-Dharmapuri road closed after inundation

Since all the water bodies are overflowing due to continuous rainfall during the last four days, water is overflowing flowing from the top of the dam near Anantharam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:05 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Since all the water bodies are overflowing due to continuous rainfall during the last four days, water is overflowing flowing from the top of the dam near Anantharam.

Karimnagar: Road connectivity between Jagtial-Dharmapuri has been disrupted after water from a dam near Anantharam village inundated the road.

Since all the water bodies are overflowing due to continuous rainfall during the last four days, water is overflowing flowing from the top of the dam near Anantharam.

Police and revenue officials closed the road on Saturday morning by placing barricades to avert any untoward incidents.

Low-lying areas in Vemulawada urban and rural mandals were inundated in flood water. Road connectivity to nearby villages and other areas was disrupted as tanks and rivulets were overflowing.

The Sripada Yellampalli project was receiving huge inflows following the release of water from Kadem project as well as heavy rains in its catchment areas.

While the project is getting 2.27 lakh cusecs inflow, 2.53 lakh cusecs is being discharged by lifting 25 flood gates. 18.2305 tmc of water is available in the project as against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc.