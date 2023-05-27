Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Hyderabad, to meet CM KCR

The two AAP leaders were accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Atishi and other MPs of the party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:06 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann arrived in Hyderabad in a special flight on Saturday and are bound for Pragati Bhavan to meet BRS Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They were received at Begumpet Airport by Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister for Transport, Jeevan Reddy, MLA and Sheri Subash Reddy, MLC.