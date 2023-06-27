Khaki shirts distributed to auto rickshaw workers in Khammam

Khaki shirts were distributed to auto rickshaw workers under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Trust here on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Khaki shirts distributed to auto rickshaw workers under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Trust in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Khaki shirts were distributed to auto rickshaw workers under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Trust here on Tuesday.

At a programme at KCR Towers at Tekulapally in Khammam Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao distributed the shirts to 212 auto workers.

For the past 10 years khaki shirts were being distributed to auto workers and porters by the trust in the Khammam Parliament segment, he said.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao supported workers and organised charity programmes to help different sections in the society through the trust established in the name of his father, Nama Muthaiah, Venkateswara Rao said.

For the past two years, the MP was distributing khaki shirts with the name ‘Amma’ on them to auto workers in memory of his mother Nama Varalakshmi. MP Nageswara Rao was credited with distributing CMRF cheques worth Rs.50 crore till date, he added.

All India Yadava Maha Sabha Khammam district president Chilakala Venkatanarsaiah Yadav, District Telecom Advisory Board member Chittaru Simhadri Yadav, leaders Vakadani Koteswara Rao, Nama Seva Samiti leader Palvancha Rajesh and others were present.