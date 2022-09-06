Khammam: RJC student selected for national level floor ball tournament

Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

RJC Degree College chairman Gundala Krishna congratulated a student Epuri Sandeep for getting selected for national level floor ball tournament.

Khammam: A student of the city based RJC Degree College, Epuri Sandeep has been selected for the 16th national level floor ball tournament under-19 category to be held in the state of Punjab from September 22 to 24.

The college chairman, Gundala Krishna congratulated the student and wished him to climb more heights in the future. He said that the students of the college have already established themselves as scientists, government officials and bankers because of the training provided by their teachers.

The college principal M Siva Kumar, vice principal A Lingaiah and PET, B Lakshma also congratulated the student.