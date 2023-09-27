KT Rama Rao appoints Jagdeeswar Goud as party floor leader in GHMC

Thanking Rama Rao for his apppointment, Jagdeeswar Goud said he would fulfill the responsibility given to him by the party and highlight the issues of citizens with the GHMC.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has appointed Madhapur corporator Jagdeeswar Goud as the party floor leader in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
