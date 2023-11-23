KTR narrates the story of ‘Trailblazer Telangana’

Before the formation of Telangana, save for Hyderabad, the rest of the nine districts were declared as backward by the then Congress-led Union government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: Before the formation of Telangana, save for Hyderabad, the rest of the nine districts were declared as backward by the then Congress-led Union government. The Backward Region Grant Fund was sanctioned to all nine districts. In 2023, due to rapid development, Telangana’s each district recorded higher Per Capita than the national average.

This sums up BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s presentation on “Trailblazer Telangana” here on Thursday.

All this was achieved by Telangana, despite being the youngest State in the country and facing many teething problems. Lots of money was spent on drought-proofing Telangana by constructing Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects with an expenditure of Rs.1.70 lakh crore, he said.

Telangana leads in Per Capita Income in the country, besides being one of the fastest growing States in terms of GSDP. More importantly, Telangana reduced the multidimensional poverty from 13.18 per cent in 2014 to 5.8 per cent in 2023.

Agriculture production increased drastically in the State. In paddy production, Telangana was ranked 14 and today it surpassed Punjab and Haryana. The acreage increased from 131 lakh acres in 2014 to 268 lakh acres in 2023, he said.

Besides extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for farmers, the BRS government provides 24 hours free power supply to ryots. It spends Rs.1000 crore per month towards free power supply to farmers, he said, adding “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the farmers’ income but it does not happen with mere dialogues. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it a reality by supporting agriculture and allied sectors and ushered in five revolutions.”

Stating that Telangana was the first State in the country to provide potable drinking water to each and every house, the BRS working president said this was acknowledged by the Union government in the Parliament.

“The Chief Minister had promised to provide tap connections to each household, failing which he would not seek votes. Today, he has fulfilled his promise made to Telangana,” Rama Rao reminded.

Coming down heavily on opposition parties for politicising the Meddigadda issue, he said engineering issues occur in projects. There were issues in Dowleswaram barrage, Prakasam barrage, Nagarjunasagar and even Srisailam project.

The agency had announced all the repair works would be taken up and there would be no burden on the State exchequer, he said, adding “Politics will continue even after December 3 but opposition parties should not mislead people and defame the government,” Rama Rao said.

Stressing that BRS government was committed in completing the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation by 2024, he pointed out that this was being done despite an inimical Union government, which failed to address River Krishna water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said

“If Congress gets power, people will lose power,” Rama Rao said, citing the example of Karnataka. In the 58 years of its rule, the Congress could manage to set up 7,000 MW installed power capacity but after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government had improved it to 18,567 MW. After Damarcherla becomes operational by next year, the installed power capacity would increase to 24,000 MW, he said.

Referring to the reconstruction of Yadadri temple, the BRS working president said: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a devout Hindu and not a political Hindu.”

He also challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and BJP leaders to make a presentation on the public sector recruitments in their States. BJP-ruled Gujarat and Congress-governed Rajasthan could not fulfill 1.60 lakh jobs in the public sector as done by the BRS government in Telangana.