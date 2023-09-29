Late Irrigation Advisor’s vision for his village realized through Government initiatives

During his lifetime, Vidyasagar Rao generously donated 40 guntas of his property in Jajireddygudem for the construction of a Kalyana Mandapam and contributed over Rs. one crore. His vision was to hand over the Kalyana Mandapam to the Grama Panchayat for maintenance, allowing the village to use the facility for functions free of charge.

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 07:51 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Suryapet: The late R. Vidyasagar Rao’s dream of developing his native village, Jajireddygudem, has become a reality through the combined efforts of the state government and elected representatives.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who laid the foundation stone for the Kalyana Mandapam while Vidhya Sagar Rao was alive, inaugurated it on Friday. He also unveiled a statue of Vidhya Sagar Rao in the village.

Harish Rao also inaugurated a mini-market yard, constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.3 crore, as per Vidhya Sagar Rao’s initiative.

In response to Vidyasagar Rao’s request, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao allocated Rs. one crore for the development of the Yogananda Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple, following a hospital visit the day before his passing. The temple’s renovation was successfully completed with Rs. 1.2 crore.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy also generously donated Rs. one crore for the construction of the Raja Gopuram of the temple, with ongoing work in progress.

The villagers believe that fulfilling Vidyasagar Rao’s dreams for the development of his native village brings peace to his soul.

