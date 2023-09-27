Man attempts to end life in Mancherial

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said that Shataraji Mallesh tried to end his life as he was depressed following family disputes between his son and daughter-in-law.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mancherial: A man allegedly attempted to kill himself by consuming pesticide at Mamadipalli village in Dandepalli mandal on Tuesday night. His condition is learnt to be stable.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said that Shataraji Mallesh tried to end his life as he was depressed following family disputes between his son and daughter-in-law. He was immediately shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet and then to Karimnagar.

Mallesh was reportedly demoralised when his son was booked for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law. His son was married to a woman of the village a year back. However, the differences cropped between the couple. Local elders tried to resolve the issue, but in vain.