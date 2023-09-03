Man burnt alive in road mishap in Khammam

During the early morning hours of the day, a truck transporting flammable chemical drums suddenly erupted in flames.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:50 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Khammam: A man was burnt alive and another suffered injuries in a road accident at Guravaigudem in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Sunday.

It was said that a truck carrying drums with inflammable chemicals went into flames suddenly during morning hours in the day.

The vehicle cleaner V Adinarayana (43) of Anakapalli in AP died on the spot. The vehicle owner K Venkatesh who suffered injuries was shifted to the District General Hospital for treatment.