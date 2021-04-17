Man electrocuted in Hyderabad

The victim, N Praveen Kumar (38), a private employee, was attempting to remove a basket which got tangled in the live electric wire passing in front of his house, when he received an electric shock

Hyderabad: A man died due to electrocution after he came in contact with a live electric wire at Tilak Nagar in Kachiguda here late on Thursday.

The victim, N Praveen Kumar (38), a private employee, was attempting to remove a basket which got tangled in the live electric wire passing in front of his house, when he received an electric shock. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Kachiguda police reached the spot and examined it. A case was booked.

