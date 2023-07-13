Man hacks wife to death in Mancherial

Chennur police said that Galipelli Shankaramma (45) died on the spot when her husband Posham hacked her at around 4 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 AM, Thu - 13 July 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband, when she was asleep at Kishtampet village in Chennur mandal early on Wednesday morning.

Posham fled the spot soon after. Neighbours noticed the body of the woman in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who are looking for Posham.