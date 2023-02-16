Mancherial: Masterminds of spurious cotton seed business evade arrest

Around 5,000 kilograms of the seeds were seized in Mancherial every year while Preventive Detention (PD) cases were registered against habitual traders

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Representational image

Mancherial: Even as police and officials of the Agriculture department are cracking down on smugglers of spurious cotton seeds, they are drawing flak for failing to eradicate the menace and nab the key players behind the crime.

Police and officials of the Agriculture department jointly conduct awareness meetings with farmers and authorized dealers of seeds over consequences of trading spurious cotton seeds ahead of commencement of agriculture season in a year. They are also cracking the whip against smugglers of the seeds by chalking out an action plan and working in tandem. Special task force teams were formed to curb the menace.

On an average, 33 cases were booked against offenders every year from 2019 to 2022. Around 5,000 kilograms of the seeds were seized in the district every year while Preventive Detention (PD) cases were registered against habitual traders. Ironically, the menace goes on unabated. One of the reasons is that the official machinery has not been able to nab the masterminds behind the illegal business.

“Merely booking cases against drivers of vehicles and small-time smugglers cannot wipe out the menace. Police and officials of the agriculture department should identify the sources of the seeds and masterminds who indulge in the crime. They can visit States from where the seeds are being imported to the district,” an official said.

It is learnt that the masterminds are procuring spurious cotton seeds from Kurnool, Guntur and other parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighboring Maharashtra, Karnataka apart from Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda much before the beginning of a season. They are hiding the consignments in warehouses before recruiting agents in rural parts to sell the seeds. They transport the seeds by trolleys, jeeps and cars at night to hoodwink law enforcing agencies by offering huge wages to drivers.

Bheemini, Thandur hubs of spurious seeds

Both Bheemini and Thandur mandals in Mancherial district are considered to be hubs of the menace. Evidently, a major portion of cases were reported in these two mandals. Rebbena and Kaghaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district too are said to be key areas, from where smugglers easily target farmers of several villages.

When asked, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari told ‘Telangana Today’ that surveillance had increased like never before. Task force teams have been revamped. They were trained and guided as to how to detect smugglers and to nab the offenders. A special focus was being laid on convicting the criminals. Similarly, police were coordinating with neighboring districts, she said.