MAUD dept issues orders for transfer of GHMC Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued orders for the transfer and posting of some GHMC Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Monday issued orders for the transfer and posting of some GHMC Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

Accordingly, B Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad Zone has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally Zone.

J Shankaraiah, who serving as Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally has been transferred and posted as GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections wing ) relieving S Pankaja.

N Ravi Kiran, working as Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad Zone has been transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad. Ravi Kiran will continue to hold the post of Zonal Commissioner, Khairatabad on a Full Additional Charge (FAC) basis, until further orders.

T Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner of Serilingampally Circle is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner of Charminar Zone. R Upender Reddy, Joint Director, Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration CDMA, is transferred and posted as GHMC Additional Commissioner (Sanitation wing) relieving V. Mamatha.

N Ashok Samrat who was serving as GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Charminar is posted as Joint Director, CDMA. N Sudhamsh, Deputy Commissioner, Chandanagar Circle is kept Full Additional Charge (FAC) to the post of Deputy Commissioner, Serilingampally Circle in addition to his regular posting as Deputy Commissioner of Chandanagar Circle.