MDS second phase of counselling in management and NIR quota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has notified to conduct second phase of web- based counseling for allotment and admission into MDS (Master in Dental Surgery) seats under management quota and NRI quota at affiliated private dental colleges in Telangana including Army Dental College.

Eligible candidates can exercise web options as per their priority of course and colleges through https://pvttsmds.tsche.in between 4 pm on October 4 and 4 pm on October 5 and allotments will be done accordingly.

Candidates whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list on the KNRUHS website (knruhs.telangana.gov.in) for management quota are eligible to exercise web-options online from computer with internet connection.