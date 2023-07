Medak: Man dies while fishing in Kotha Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Medak: A 56-year-old man died while fishing after he slipped and fell on a rock in Kotha Cheruvu at Akkannapet village of Ramayampet mandal on Tuesday.

Butchi Ramulu was standing on a rock to throw his net when he lost his balance and fell on the rock. Death was instant as he sustained a serious head injury. The Ramayampet Police have registered a case.