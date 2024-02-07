Meinhardt refutes allegations on Jharkhand project

Published Date - 7 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Singapore-based Meinhardt Group has refuted the allegations on its Jharkhand project and clarified that it had successfully completed the work and received completion certificates as well.

In a clarification issued here on Wednesday in response to reports in the media, the Group said it was engaged in 2006 by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to provide Project Management Consultancy Services for a sewerage and drainage system for the capital city through an international tender.

“Our work was completed in 2008 and we received a completion certificate from the client. We were then instructed by the client in 2011 to submit a revised report taking into account the Census in 2011. The revised report was approved in 2013. The allegations are totally unsubstantiated,” the Group said in the statement.

“Reports in certain publications have made a reference to the Creek Marina project in Pakistan. Meinhardt is the sponsor and consultant for the development with no operating role in the Creek Marina Private Ltd (CMPL) or its holding Companies which are independent entities. The allegations alluded to are extremely frivolous and are instigated by a commercial dispute between the shareholders. Meinhardt Group or its staff are not in any way represented in CMPL,” it added.

Meinhardt also said it had been operating in India since 2002 and had worked on several high-profile projects across the country, including the Statue of Unity, Statue of Oneness, Kolkata Metro, Expressways, various large scale industrial projects and the G20 Summit venue in New Delhi. “The Group has also been involved in projects in Hyderabad including SAS iTower and Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport Airport expansion Hyderabad in 2016-2017,” it said.

In India, it was also involved in projects like City Logistics Plan for Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board, DGMAP (Director General Married Accommodation Project), New Delhi, Indore Sewarage Project, Indore Municipal Corporation and the Kolkata Metro amongst others.