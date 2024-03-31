Mismanagement of Mission Bhagiratha affecting water supply, says KCR

When the BRS was in power, Smitha Sabharwal used to monitor the supply on a daily basis. But the Congress government was not ensuring such supervision.

Published Date - 31 March 2024

Suryapet: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress government was failing in ensuring regular monitoring of Mission Bhagiratha, which in turn was affecting drinking water supply to households across the State.

More so, Mission Bhagiratha requires quality power supply and unfortunately this government was not delivering the required power, he said.

Asking what was wrong with the Mission Bhagiratha, which had won appreciation world over, he asked when the system was running smoothly for several years, how could the situation turn so worse in just three months.

The BRS president also dismissed the excuse cited by Congress leaders over lack of sufficient water in the reservoirs, citing poor rainfall last monsoon.

“I am on record. Telangana received six percent more rainfall than normal,” he said, stressing that it was mismanagement and inefficiency to be blamed and not rainfall.

Even when the Nagarjuna Sagar had 7 tmc of water above MDDL, farmers in the ayacut were suffering due to water shortage, he said, stating that the Congress government had surrendered itself to the KRMB, which was not the boss and was not allowed by the BRS to dictate terms that were detrimental to the State’s interests.