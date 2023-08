| Mlc Kavitha To Launch Book On Women In Indian Politics She The Leader

MLC Kavitha to launch book on women in Indian Politics – She the Leader

She will be a key panelist, representing the voice of many women in politics.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad and an ardent supporter of Women’s Reservation Bill, BRS MLC K Kavitha will participate at the book launch of ‘She the Leader’ – Women in Indian Politics, in New Delhi on Friday.

She will be a key panelist, representing the voice of many women in politics. The book authored by Nidhi Sharma, is scheduled to be launched at the Constitution Club of India at 5.30 pm.