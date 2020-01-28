Municipal poll results a slap on the face of Communal BJP: TRS

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday described the overwhelming victory of the party in the municipal elections as a slap on the face of communal BJP. The party also said that the vote of the people is for development and welfare oriented governance of the ruling party.

Government whip Karne Prabhakar, addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan here, said the results had proved that the people from the downtrodden sections of the society are with the TRS. “The gap between rural and urban has been wiped out. TRS has found all round support from all sections of the society,” he said.

He said the elections also brought to the fore the unethical understanding between Congress and BJP which was in contradiction with their respective stands at the Central level. “While BJP depends on religion, Congress on fake cases, the TRS banked on people of the State,” he said, adding that people elected TRS candidates despite the fact that party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao refrained from campaigning.

Thanking the voters for according a memorable victory for TRS, and wishing the newly elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice chairpersons, Prabhakar said the Chief Minister had given priority to weaker sections in candidates’ selection.

Armoor Legislator A Jeevan Reddy, coming heavily on Nizamabad MP D Aravind, said the BJP leader must now be ready for a debate on the development during the tenure of former MP K Kavitha and the present state of the the Lok Sabha constituency under Aravind. “Everything about him is fake, including his degree,” Jeevan Reddy said, and warned the MP against making derogatory comments on the TRS leadership.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav termed the results as historic and said the party supremo had given opportunities to communities which were hitherto neglected by other political parties. “The politically motivated allegations against TRS can’t withstand the social justice “mantra” of the ruling party,” Yadav said. He also criticized TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s allegation on ex-officio members taking part in voting, saying that it was the Congress that had brought in that provision.

Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud said that Congress and BJP joined hands in at least 1,000 seats just to face a lone warrior in TRS. “While others considered weaker sections as vote banks, it was Chandrashekhar Rao who created history by allocating 45 per cent of seats to these sections,” he said. He also criticized the Congress for taking help from Andhra MP KVP Ramachandra Rao in Neredcherla. “How can Uttam pick Rao who has been instrumental in robbing Telangana of its resources?” he questioned.

