Nakrekal to be developed as model town: MLA Chirumarthi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah was touring in different wards of Nakrekal town on Sunday.

Nalgonda: Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah on Sunday said the Nakrekal municipality would soon emerge as a model town in the State with development works that have been sanctioned by the State government.

Speaking to the media during his visit to different colonies in the town, Lingaiah said the State government had sanctioned a 100-bed hospital and integrated market for Nakrekal and the works were under progress. A lemon market at Nakrekal was already benefitting thousands of farmers. The State government had sanctioned Rs.100 crore for the Aitipamula lift irrigation scheme in Nakrekal assembly constituency as well, he added.

He reminded that widening of the roads was taken up in Nakrekal with Rs.26 crore. Work on the central lighting system would also be completed within three months, he added.