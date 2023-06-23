Nizamabad: Five members of family attempt suicide, boy drowns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Nizamabad: A boy drowned when a family of five attempted suicide at Janakampet in Nizamabad on Friday. The incident took place near Ashok Nagar lake, located on the outskirts of the city.

While four members of the family have been admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment, one boy tragically drowned in the lake. Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the boy’s body from the lake.

According to locals, two sisters, along with their children, jumped into the Ashok Nagar lake. Alert passersby managed to rescue four of them. Despite the rescue efforts, the boy drowned in the lake.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the disappointment regarding the sale of their land drove them to take extreme step, the police stated. A case has been registered and the probe is underway.