Online registration for MBBS/BDS/ PG medical courses in KNRUHS

Candidates can register themselves from 8 am on September 13 to 6 pm on September 14 for on the websites.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Candidates who have qualified in the NEET-UG-2023 and are looking for MBBS/BDS admissions and into PG medical degree and diploma courses in the management quota category in private medical colleges that are affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), can register themselves from 8 am on September 13 to 6 pm on September 14 for on the websites

www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in or https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in