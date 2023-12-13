Parliament attack: Govt tightens security at Telangana Assembly

Telangana government also decided to temporarily suspend issuing of any new passes to the visit the State Legislature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy in an emergency meeting with police officials.

Hyderabad: In the wake of the security breach inside the Parliament building in Delhi on Wednesday, the State government decided to strengthen the existing security at Telangana State Legislative Houses. It also decided to temporarily suspend issuing of any new passes to the visit the State Legislature.

At an emergency meeting called by Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy here, the police officials were instructed to strictly adhere to the manual and implement a three-level security system to ensure safety during the ongoing session of the Assembly. They have been directed to allow the pass holders after thorough checking.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, DGP Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivasa Reddy and other officials from the State Legislature and the police departments also attended the meeting.