Raja Singh urge BJP leadership to revoke suspension

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who was suspended from the party in August, on Monday clarified that his comment was not directed towards the Muslim community but against the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and urged the BJP party high command to revoke his suspension.

Replying to a show cause notice issued by the BJP disciplinary committee, Raja Singh, who is currently lodged in the Cherlapally Central Prison after the Hyderabad City Police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him, in a four page reply to the committee stated that he had never intentionally tried to insult the Muslim community and that the comment made by him was directed towards AIMIM leaders and not Muslims. He said the AIMIM had been targeting him since a long time and was trying to implicate him in false cases. He also alleged that the State government had invoked the PD Act against him at the behest of the AIMIM.

Urging the BJP leadership to revoke his suspension, Raja Singh said he had been a disciplined worker of the party for decades and followed the instruction of the party with ‘utmost’ sincerity. He assured the party leadership that he would not do anything to bring disrespect to the party.