S.A.L.T Stories: Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition back in Hyderabad from Oct 6-9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: An Exclusive Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition S.A.L.T (Sustain. Act. Live. Transform.) Stories is back in the city for the third time. The expo is being hosted by India Handmade Collective (IHMC) at Chauraha Auditorium in ‘Our Sacred Space’, Secunderabad.

The exhibition will be a curated collection of handicrafts created by artisans with sustainability. Hands-on workshops on ‘Natural Dyeing’, ‘Hand-Spinning’, ‘Coconut Shell Crafts’ along with cultural events will be the highlights of the expo.

Handwoven and handspun textiles and garments for men, women and children, with a few other artisanal products, are showcased in the expo. “The exhibition will display Bengal Muslin, Jamdani, Kowdhi Art, Kaala Cotton, Lambadi Embroidery Art and a wide range of hues and shades natural dyes can create,” said Shri Ananthoo, one of the co-founders of IHMC.

The IHMC was formed in November 2020 by a group of individuals working with artisan clusters, with an aim to improve sustainable practices in clothing.

Earlier, the exhibition was conducted in the city this year, from June 17-19. The four-day expo began on October 6 and will end on October 9. For registrations and queries, contact: 7338883074/75.