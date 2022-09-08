Sangareddy: Central team examines the works in Ryakal RURBAN cluster

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Central team is examining the works under taken in Ryakal RURBAN cluster in Sangareddy district on Thursday. The team comprising Deputy Secretary Niveditha Prasad and RURBAN Consultant Bihu Mahapatra have visited Nizampet, Jukal, Hanumantharaopet, Ryakal, Narayankhed and Gangapur villages.

Sangareddy: A central team led by Joint Secretary Rural Development Smrithi Saran has inspected the progress of the works undertaken in Rykal RURBAN cluster in the Sangareddy district on Thursday.

The team comprising Deputy Secretary Niveditha Prasad and RURBAN Consultant Bihu Mahapatra have visited Nizampet, Jukal, Hanumantharaopet, Ryakal, Narayankhed and Gangapur villages. After examining the works undertaken under RURBAN Mission, Smrithi Saran and her team expressed their happiness.

The team has examined the vegetable pandals, health sub-center, auditorium and convention centres built in the cluster. Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha has guided the visiting team through all the villages under the cluster.

Earlier, Collector A Saharat received them at Sanagreddy Collectorate. In a review meeting, the Central team has reviewed the progress of the works.