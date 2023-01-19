Second edition of Kanti Velugu launched in Adilabad

Indrakaran Reddy said the objective of the initiative was to prevent avoidable blindness among the public of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:51 AM, Thu - 19 January 23

Indrakaran Reddy said the objective of the initiative was to prevent avoidable blindness among the public of Telangana.

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy formally launched the second edition of Kanti Velugu at Gollapet in Nirmal town and in Laxmanachanda mandal centre on Thursday.

Indrakaran Reddy said the objective of the initiative was to prevent avoidable blindness among the public of Telangana. He stated that 32 teams were formed to carry out eye screenings across the district. He informed that 396 gram panchayats and 80 wards were being covered under the programme.

Meanwhile, MLA Jogu Ramanna launched the initiative in Adilabad town. Legislator Nadipelli Diwakar Rao attended the similar programme held at Rajivnagar in Mancherial town. MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa participated in launching of the second edition of the programme in Asifabad and Kaghaznagar towns, respectively.

A total of 131 teams were formed in the erstwhile Adilabad district. About 1.20 lakh spectacles have already been dispatched to primary health centres. As many as 19.28 lakh eye screenings would be done in the erstwhile Adilabad district as against 14.68 screenings in the first phase of the initiative.