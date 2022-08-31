Siddipet: 40 families get 2BHKs in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Wed - 31 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating 2-BHK houses at Bejagama village in Gajwel Mandal of Sididpet district on Tuesday. Harish said that the State government was planning to give Rs 3 lakhs to those families who want to build house in their own plot from Dasara festival onwards.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao participated in a mass house-warming ceremony of double bedroom houses (2BHKs) at Bejagama and Sheripally villages of Gajwel mandal. The Minister handed over the certificates of house allotment to 20 beneficiaries each in both the villages on Tuesday.

Addressing the beneficiaries on this occasion, Harish said that the State government was planning to give Rs 3 lakhs to those families who want to build house in their own plot from Dasara festival onwards.

Saying that the Congress government used to give just Rs 60,000, Rao said that the Telangana government was giving 2BHK houses to homeless families. Elaborating on various development works undertaken in Gajwel after Telangana was created, the Minister said that they had built a railway rake point to store fertilizers and other goods. He said that the fertilisers used to be imported from Sanath Nagar rake point before that.

As the Bejagama villagers had requested the Minister to connect the village with an 11-KV electricity line, Rao instructed the Transco officials to prepare the proposals for the same. He also urged officials to build a Bathukamma Ghat at the local tank.

Later, the Minister distributed new pensions to Aasara beneficiaries at Mahati Auditorium in Gajwel. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLCs Farooq Hussain and Dr V Yadava Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy.