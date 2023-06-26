Singareni working towards coal production target set by Centre

Hyderabad: Following the decision of the Centre to substantially reduce its imports of thermal coal in the next two years, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) and other public sector coal companies have been asked to increase their production to meet the coal demand of the country.

The Centre has set a coal production target of 1200 million tonnes for public sector companies in the next three years to meet the coal demand of thermal power plants. To achieve the target given by the Centre, the Singareni management has been making efforts to start new projects in the next five years to meet the coal demand of the thermal power plants.

According to company officials, efforts are being made to increase the coal production from current 67 million tonnes to 100 million tonnes in the next five years. To meet the target the company was taking steps to open 8 new mines. In fact, the company is planning to start production from the Naini coal block in Odisha , VK Coal Mine in New Gudem, Goleti surface mine in Bellampalli area and JK OC Expansion (Rompedu) mine in Yellandu area in the current fiscal.

The company has set a target of 100 lakh tonnes for Naini Coal block (Odisha), 53 lakh tonnes for VK coal mine, 35 lakh tonnes for Goleti surface mine and 25 lakh tonnes for the JK OC Expansion (Rompedu) mine. Singareni Collieries has decided to scale up its coal handling capacity by 25 million tonnes by 2025-26 as part of its plans to go for 85 million tonnes of coal production from the target of 75 million tonnes this year.

The company has coal handling capacity of 108 million tonnes now and with the addition of new coal handling plants (CHPs) it would go up to 133 million tonnes. This year, a CHP with 2 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) capacity would be established at Uppal railway siding in Hanamkonda district, another 2 mtpa CHP at Naini coal block in Odisha and a 1 mtpa CHP at GDK-5 opencast mine in Peddapalli district.

Coal Production Target: 1200 Million Tonnes

Singareni Target: 100 million tonnes

Singareni Current production: 67 million tonnes

Current Coal Handling Capacity: 108 million tonnes

Coal Handling Target: 133 million tonnes