Sircilla cops nab Class 9 dropout who learned computers to become cybercriminal

A Class 9 dropout from Maharashtra who learned the basics of computers was arrested by the Sircilla police on charges of cheating a person here of Rs.2.65 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan producing cybercriminal before the media at a press conference held Sircilla on Tuesday

Rajanna-Sircilla: A Class 9 dropout from Maharashtra, who learned the basics of computers, and went on to become a cybercriminal, was arrested by the Sircilla police on charges of cheating a person here of Rs.2.65 lakh.

A native of Katardih, Bhagwanpur, Nalanda district of Maharashtra, Kundan Kumar was arrested by the Sircilla police for cheating Uttam Anjaiah from Veernapalli.

Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan, said Kundan Kumar created fake web pages of different cement companies during the last six months. Besides the fake details of cement companies, toll free numbers were also provided on the web pages. If anybody contacted him on these numbers, he cheated them after promising them to provide cement at low prices.

Anjaiah had contacted him on the toll free number 18004192877 and sought 640 Non Trade cement bags of Birla A-1. Kundan Kumar asked Anjaiah to contact him on his mobile number 8669473108, which was obtained by the accused by producing a fake PAN card, GST number and other documents.

When the victim contacted him, he gave another mobile number (9775106429) stating that it was the contact number of the Birla company in Hyderabad. When he contacted the new number on May 9, 2023, Anjaiah was given a bank account number asking him to deposit Rs.1.69 lakh for 640 cement bags.

After paying, when he asked for the cement bags, Kundan Kumar said he would send the cement only when Anjaiah purchased 1,000 cement bags. Following this, Anjaiah paid Rs.95,400 on May 10. However, when the fraudster asked for another Rs.11,000, Anjaiah got suspicious and approached the Veernapalli police.

A special team, comprising CI Mogili, Cyber Cell SI Junaid, SI Srikanth and others, tracked down Kundan Kumar and arrested him from his village on Monday.

Advising the people to be alert about cybercriminals, SP asked the people to lodge complaints on the national cybercrime reporting portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or to contact the toll free number 1930 if they were cheated by online fraudsters.