Suhair’s passion for fashion led her to set up her own clothing line

Suhair Sayeed, who achieved success in commerce, now her passion for fashion led her to set up her own clothing line.

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published Date - 03:55 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Schools and colleges teach you about subjects, but when it comes to careers, people make their own choices, in terms of passions and fields of work they want to pursue. Suhair Sayeed, who achieved success in commerce, now has a career in fashion designing.

The fact that fashion is easily copied by others presented a huge challenge for Suhair, who developed her own aesthetic when designing the collection. The clothing’s original designs were produced with care making it challenging for others to quickly imitate.

“I was completely lost after getting my degree; I had no idea about a career. When I started talking to my lecturer once, I realised that arts were something I was naturally drawn to. I told my dad about it, and I started looking up fashion designing courses,” recalls Suhair, who earned her fashion designing degree from Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Dubai.

There are numerous fashion designers in the city, but what set Suhair apart was that she bought the materials straight from the weavers. “I had no idea about the fashion in Hyderabad; we used to work on various patterns in Dubai. After getting married, I moved to India, and the work style here is completely different. People here prefer heavy work and it took me time to adopt the Hyderabadi culture,” says Suhair, who later made her own mark in the city.

Suhair, who owns Plush, acknowledges that juggling two activities at once could be challenging. She decided to run the website with the moniker ‘Plush Boutique’ as a result, which helped her gain popularity and enabled her to eventually start her own boutique in the city.

Suhair, a mother of two, says, “I’m meticulous about quality and I work on designs first before taking them on to the board. It takes 15 to 20 days for a designer outfit, and I make sure to buy the clothes from the best area, picking up collections from Pakistan and Surat to give the best to my clients.”

People from Australia, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Pakistan call her for the collection, shares Suhair, who has been running the boutique for the past 12 years and has gained clients from all over the world.

The best part is that Suhair created jobs for 12 people and wishes to establish a showroom one day. She said, “I’m grateful to my parents and husband who encouraged me to develop my own identity and have been incredibly supportive of me from the beginning.” Suhair also showed her collection at Dubai Fashion Week.

As she has previously worked for well-known individuals in the city, Suhair wants to collaborate with both small and big screen artistes in the future to explore big platforms and create more jobs for others.