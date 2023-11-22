Suman slams Vivek for objectionable remarks against KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman condemned Congress nominee Dr G Vivek’s remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He along with former MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao addressed pressmen in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Suman said Vivek was making objectionable comments against the Chief Minister as he was unable to bear the fear of imminent defeat. Chandrashekhar Rao successfully spearheaded the Telangana movement and achieved the State against all odds. The Telangana government had installed a statue of Vivek’s father on Tank Bund, but the Congress insulted him by denying his body into Gandhi Bhavan, he recalled.

The government whip found fault with Vivek for accusing BRS of using the Enforcement Directorate against him. He suspected that BJP may have used ED against Vivek for cheating the party at the last minute. He alleged that Vivek was using his news channel and newspaper for defaming him.

The BRS candidate also said Vivek was mocking democracy by inducing leaders of BRS by offering huge amounts. He dared Vivek to debate over the growth of Chennur segment.