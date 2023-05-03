Telangana: Abhaya-My Taxi Safe app launched for safety of women in Sircilla

Abhaya-My Taxi Safe app has been developed to prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from misbehaving with women

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: The district police have come up with an innovative idea for the safety of women. Besides taking various precautions, a mobile application, ‘Abhaya-My Taxi Safe’, has been developed to prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from misbehaving with women.

Launching the app on Tuesday, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, who was behind the app. If the women were facing any difficult situation while traveling in an autorickshaw, they could immediately lodge a complaint with the police by scanning a QR code that has been fixed in all autorickshaws.

When the QR code is scanned with a mobile phone, a web page will be opened wherein all the details of the vehicle including owner’s name, mobile number, driving license and others will be displayed. Besides all the details, a ‘Track My Location’ option will also be displayed. When the complainant clicks on this option, the live location of the vehicle will be sent to Police Command and Control Room.

The staff in the control room will alert the police available nearby the area. After getting information, local cops will trace the vehicle and rescue the victim. It will be easy for cops to follow the vehicle since the live location will be updated every five seconds, officials said.

In order to develop the app, police have collected the details of all 3,000 auto-rickshaws in the district and fixed QR scanners to about 1,600 vehicles. Besides a personalized QR code, a unique number (RSCL-OO96) is also given to each and every auto.

Speaking to Telangana Today, SP Akhil Mahajan said they had developed the mobile app for the safety of the women. Women from the district were studying in Hyderabad and other places. If they arrived at the district headquarters in the night, they were facing trouble traveling in autos to reach their villages.

When asked about the possibility of drivers damaging the QR code, the SP said the police were educating people to check whether the QR code scanner was there before boarding the vehicle, he said.

Out of 3,000 vehicles, QR codes scanners were already fixed to 1,600 to 1,700 vehicles, he said and added that the remaining vehicles in Illandakunta, Mustabad, Yellareddypet and a few other mandals would be covered in the next 15 days.