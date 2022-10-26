Telangana: BJP lodges complaint against TRS (BRS) with CEC

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:27 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

The BJP has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to take measures to check the TRS (BRS) from misusing official machinery for poll gain.

Hyderabad: Accusing the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) of indulging in large scale violation of model code of conduct and rampant distribution of money and alcohol among the voters in Munugode assembly constituency, the BJP has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to take measures to check the TRS (BRS) from misusing official machinery for poll gain.

The BJP on Wednesday wrote a letter to CEC, stating that a volatile situation was prevailing in the Munugode assembly constituency, which was going on poll on November 3, and that there was an urgent need for the Election Commission to intervene in the matter to check the abuses of TRS (BRS).

The party pointed that there was a rampant distribution of money and alcohol to the voters by the ruling party MLA’s, MP’s and Ministers. The TRS (BRS) has deployed thousands of vehicles without due permission from the Returning Officer and District Election Officer, they stated and added that a large number of non-local TRS (BRS) political workers were staying in the constituency. Buses have been hired from TSRTC, a public sector undertaking, for transportation of voters and persons for their rallies and meetings, they alleged.

Accusing TRS (BRS) of including a large number ineligible people in the voter list, the party informed that the Election Commission and local DEO had, on the directions of the high court, deleted around 12,000 fake voters, however, there were still around 14,000 newly registered voters of which more than 1,800 are bogus votes as per their random verification.

The BJP alleged that TRS (BRS) and its ministers were threatened the voters. They claimed that Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy had threatened to withdraw all welfare and other development schemes from the villages that do not vote for the ruling party candidate. The party further claimed that the state police personnel were carrying liquor and cash in their vehicles.

There is serious threat to BJP contesting candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Rcddy as his convoys, meetings and rallies were being disturbed and attacked by the TRS (BRS) activists and his political campaign was being disrupted, the BJP alleged.

The party has urged the CEC to take series of measure for the conduct of free and fair polls, including checking of free movement of unauthorised persons of TRS (BRS) in the constituency, check the free movement of unauthorised vehicles, not specifically permitted to ply by the RO/DEO, reverity the bogus votes and ensure only the genuine voters remain on the electoral roll, appoint and position micro general observers and also micro police observers in addition to extra expenditure observers.

Central armed forces be deployed at the police checkpoints to ensure that no cash or liquor of other gifts are distributed by the ruling party as bribe to the voters, personal security of the BJP candidate, Rajgopal Reddy be strengthened, 100 percent coverage of all polling stations by CAPF and videography and webcasting of all the polling booths.