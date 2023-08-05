Telangana Governor delays bill for details on Central grants, loans, future benefits

Though Soundararajan had left for Puducherry on Friday itself, employees protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday were called in for talks, reportedly to be conducted over teleconference by the Governor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:40 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: With protests raging across the State on Saturday among employees of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation over Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, attempts are being made from the Raj Bhavan to douse the fire that she set off on Friday.

Though Soundararajan had left for Puducherry on Friday itself, employees protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday were called in for talks, reportedly to be conducted over teleconference by the Governor. Meanwhile, there are messages being circulated across social media, including WhatsApp groups, trying to portray the draft Bill sent to her as one that does not have ‘enough details’.

According to reports, the Governor is said to have alleged that there were no details in the bill about Central grants, shares, loans and other assistance for the RTC since 1958. She also is said to have said that the Bill does not have details on changing the status of the RTC, on whether the Industrial Disputes Act and labour laws were applicable to the employees and how their interests will be protected.

The Governor is also said to have sought details regarding whether all RTC employees would be given pension on par with government employees and whether all benefits of government employees would be given to them. She also sought details on their promotions and cadre normalization and is said to have asked for assurance on security and future benefits for RTC workers.