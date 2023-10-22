Telangana: Govt schools add ‘ragi java’ to evening menu

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 11:45 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Starting this academic year, the State government had launched ragi java as a nutritious supplement to government school students.

Hyderabad: Students of government schools in Telangana returning for studies after Dasara vacation will have mornings start with breakfast, afternoon providing mid-day meal and the evening ending with ragi java.

The School Education Department has decided to provide nutritious ragi java to students before they leave for homes. This decision comes in the wake of the recent launch of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in all government schools. “Since the breakfast scheme has been launched, it has been decided to serve ragi java to students before they leave the school for the day,” an official said.

While the CM’s Breakfast Scheme has been launched in one school in each of the 119 Assembly constituencies, it will be extended to all the schools after they reopen on October 26. The day-wise breakfast menu comprises idli, upma, puri, millet idli, poha, pongal, vegetable pulao and khichdi. This scheme will cover over 23 lakh students in 27,147 schools.

The government school students are already provided with a mid-day meal with fine rice. Dal, sambar, vegetable curry, legume vegetable curry and special rice like vegetable biryani, bagara rice and pulihora are food varieties which are served to students as part of the mid-day meal.

Students are also provided an egg thrice a week. While Central and State governments share the expenditure on the mid-day meal served to classes I to VIII students in 60:40 ratio, the State government alone bears the meal cost for classes IX and X students along with eggs for classes I to X students.

