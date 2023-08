Telangana Is A Better Developed State Than Andhra Pradesh | Per Capita Income Difference | CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR said in the latest assembly session that Telangana is a better-developed state than Andhra Pradesh. He quoted and compared the per capita incomes of both the Telugu states in the scenario. The per capita income of Telangana is Rs. 3,12,000, while the per capita income of Andhra Pradesh is just Rs. 2,19,000.

