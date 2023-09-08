Telangana: Lorry driver follows Google Maps into reservoir; A narrow escape

Lorry is being pulled out of Gouravelly reservoir in Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet district on Wednesday morning.

Siddipet: In an unusual incident, a lorry driver and his cleaner from Tamil Nadu found themselves in a precarious situation when they followed Google Maps’ directions early on Wednesday. The driver, identified as Shiva, and his cleaner, Mondaiah, were on their way to Husnabad but were unfamiliar with the local roads.

Due to the construction of the Gouravelly reservoir as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the previous road to Husnabad via Gudatipally and Gouravelly was submerged. A new route had been established downstream of the reservoir to divert traffic. However, Google Maps inadvertently guided them onto the old, submerged road.

As there were heavy rains in the area in recent days, the driver and cleaner mistook the submerged road for rainwater due to the darkness. It wasn’t until their lorry’s engine stopped working as water entered that they realized their predicament.

The Gouravelly reservoir was holding over 2 TMCft of water, nearing its full storage capacity of 8.23 TMCft. The driver and cleaner were forced to swim to safety around 2 am on Wednesday and sought assistance from locals in Gouravelly village. With the help of the community, they managed to retrieve their vehicle from the water the following morning using a JCB after it developed technical issues. The lorry was later taken to a nearby garage for repairs.