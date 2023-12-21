| Covid Prevention Drive Hospital Staff In Telangana Urged To Mask Up And Sanitize

Additional DME, Dr K Siva Ram Prasad in a notice has directed all the Government health care institutions to furnish daily information pertaining to Covid-19 cases and strictly adhere to social distancing norms in the hospital, as precautionary measure.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: With cases of Covid infections on the rise, the State health department has directed doctors, nursing officers and support staff, who are delivering bed side care to patients, to start wearing masks and take other hygienic precautions including hand washing, cleanliness of wards and hospital surroundings and maintain bio-medical waste management.

