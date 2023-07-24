Telangana: Solar power plant at Khammam IDOC synchronised with grid

Khammam’s solar power plant is the first one to be synchronised with the grid among all the new IDOCs built in Telangana in recent times

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Khammam’s solar power plant is the first one to be synchronised with the grid among all the newly built IDOCs in the State.

Khammam: A solar power plant built as a pilot project at the newly constructed integrated district collectorate offices complex (IDOC) in Khammam has been synchronised with the power grid.

Khammam’s solar power plant was the first one to be synchronised with the grid among all the new IDOCs built in the State in recent times. The solar panels were fixed on the roof of parking sheds constructed for the parking of officers and staff vehicles at the IDOC.

At a programme on Monday, district Collector VP Gautham switched on the 100 kilowatt capacity solar power plant synchronising it with the grid. Speaking on the occasion, he said that with the solar power plant, 400 to 500 kilowatt hours of power could be produced per day.

The Collector said that the generated power of the plant would be used for IDOC requirements and the remaining power would go to the grid. It helps to pay the power bill only for the net consumption of electricity.

Gautham said that with the establishment of the solar power plant, about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh electricity charges would be saved per month. Another 100 kilowatt power plant would be completed and commissioned by August 15 and a total of 800 to 1000 kilowatt hours of power would be available for IDOC needs per day, he said.

Additional Collector, Abhilasha Abhinav, training assistant Collector, Radhika Gupta, Electricity Department SE, A Surender, collectorate AO, Aruna, Sri Associates MD, T Srihari Babu and others were present.