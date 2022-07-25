Telangana: Sri Mithra Foundation donates Rs 9 lakh to flood affected families

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:13 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Sri Mithra Foundation Chairman Kuruvella Praveen presented a cash cheque of Rs 9 lakh to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Khammam: Sri Mithra Foundation has come to the aid of Godavari flood affected families in Bhadrachalam and its surrounding villages in the district. The foundation Chairman Kuruvella Praveen made a donation of Rs.9 lakh for the relief work of the flood affected families. He called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Hyderabad and presented the cash cheque on Monday.

Ajay Kumar appreciated Praveen’s kind gesture towards the flood affected families. It was good to see that Sri Mithra Foundation, which has been conducting several social service activities for the past few years, has provided assistance to the flood victims, he noted. TNGO’s union Khammam district Afzal Hassan and the foundation representatives were present.