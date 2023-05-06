Telangana: Tariq Ansari assumes charge as Minorities Commission chairman

Tariq Ansari assumed charge as the new chairman of the State Minorities Commission on Saturday
Hyderabad: Tariq Ansari assumed charge as the new chairman of the State Minorities Commission on Saturday.
Ansari assumed the charge in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Advisor to Minorities Welfare Department AK Khan and several people’s representatives.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appointed Ansari as chairman on March 3. He will hold the office for three years.