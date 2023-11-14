Telangana: Technical studies on Medigadda and Annaram barrages in progress

Hyderabad: Two institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, have been conducting a study on certain technical issues being faced on the downstream apron of Medigadda and Annaram Barrages and though these issues are not serious in nature, the Irrigation Department has focused due attention to address them in earnest.

The institutions that have been tasked with the study are expected to give their recommendations very soon, according to Irrigation officials. Based on their recommendations, if needed, further expansion of the aprons would be considered as part of the rehabilitation programme that was already in progress.

Issues with the downstream aprons arise only when the gates are being lifted fully to let off the flood flow. Similar issues were faced in many barrages in the past. The apron prevents scouring due to heavy water flow from the barrage. There was heavy discharge of water for a longer spell during monsoons this year.

Similar spells of heavy discharge were experience in the past as well. The National Dam Safety Authority was also posted of the steps being taken up by the State as a precautionary measure. The upstream water storage in the barrages was being brought down to facilitate the studies, officials said.

The government is keen on implementing the recommendations of the institutions conducting the studies by engaging the existing agencies only. The coffer dam construction, which is already in progress at Medigadda barrages, will help divert the flow facilitating physical inspection all the structures.

Diversion of water will help expose and clean up the aprons and other structures for conducting certain investigations that are mandatory. The State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO) is also on its job while the Irrigation department is in touch with the dam safety review agencies.

They will be able to determine factors that are primarily responsible for the sinking of piers at Medigadda barrage and seepage that has been noticed at Annaram barrage too.