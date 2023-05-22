Ten held with huge haul of explosive material in Kothagudem

The material procured by the arrested at the directions of the Maoist top leadership was used in making landmines, IEDs and rocket launchers to attack police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Kothagudem: Police seized a huge haul of explosive material from Maoists in Mulakanapalli forest area in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Monday.

Police also arrested five couriers of the CPI (Maoist) party and five militia members when they carried the material in a pick-up truck to the forest area and were loading them into a tractor trolley. They were arrested during a joint combing operation by Dummugudem police, CRPF 141 Bn personnel and special party police.

Speaking to the media here, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that police seized 500 detonators, 600 slurry sticks, 90 bundles of cordex wire, two motorcycles, a tractor and a pick-up truck from the arrested couriers and militia members.

The material procured by the arrested at the directions of the Maoist top leadership was used in making landmines, IEDs and rocket launchers to attack police. Legal action would be taken against the companies and individuals who supplied the explosive material to Maoist couriers, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth said the Maoist leaders were threatening innocent adivasis, contractors and farmers in agency villages to extract money to purchase expensive explosive material to kill police and to damage construction equipment engaged in development works.

Those who were doing explosives business should not supply explosive material to Maoists either directly or indirectly. If anyone was found to be supplying the material serious action would be taken against them, he warned.

The arrested couriers were identified as Jannu Koti, Arepalli Srikanth, Mekala Raju, Chiluveru Ramesh and Tallapalli Arogyam of Warangal district. Musiki Ramesh, Musiki Suresh, Badisa Lalu, Sodi Mahesh and Madivi Chetu were the militia members.