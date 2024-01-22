This Hyderabad-based platform helps seniors connect with youth

Dobara is a Hyderabad-based network where people over 60 years of age join and take part in different activities to ensure their well-being

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 22 January 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: Dobara, a city-based network of senior citizens, is organising its annual ‘Numaish’ visit for its members on Tuesday. The trip will be facilitated by volunteers of the network and held between 3 pm and 7 pm.

Mateen Ansari, co-founder of Dobara said the programme would provide an opportunity to the senior citizens to have a day full of memories. Dobara is a network where people over 60 years of age join and take part in different activities to ensure their well-being.

“We are focused on social, mental, physical support for all aspects of ageing. We encourage seniors to stay active by using their knowledge and experience to help others in need,” explained Mateen Ansari.

The group with a team of trained volunteers provides seniors a platform to connect and share their wisdom and talents.

It also conducted a six-week ‘care giver’ programme with caregivers who are professionally trained in basic caregiving techniques, she said.

The organisation also conducts programmes to encourage the senior citizens in their hobbies and connect them with the next generation. “We conduct the programs at old age homes, day care centres and neighbourhoods,” she said.

The group conducted a heritage walk with senior citizens and youngsters across the older parts of the city. The motive is to allow the elders share their experience and knowledge of the city with the young people, added Mateen Ansari.