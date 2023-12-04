Three doctors become MLAs in erstwhile Karimnagar

While two of them got elected on BRS tickets, one was from the Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

From Left to Right: Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Dr Sanjay Kumar and Dr Kalvakunta Sanjay.

Karimnagar: Three doctors were elected as MLAs from different constituencies of the erstwhile Karimnagar district. While two of them got elected on BRS tickets, one was from the Congress.

Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar retained his seat by defeating MLC and senior congress leader T Jeevan Reddy by 15,822 votes. Koratla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao’s son, Dr K Sanjay was elected as legislator for the first time from Koratla. He won the seat by a majority of 10,305 votes by defeating Congress candidate Juvvadi Narsinga Rao.

Senior doctor and Karimnagar DCC president Kavvampally Satyanarayana got elected from Manakondur constituency. He obtained the segment with a majority of 32,365 votes by defeating Rasamai Balkishan.

Even after winning from Jagtial in 2018, Sanjay Kumar has not stopped his practice. An ophthalmologist, Sanjay Kumar performs eye operations free of cost to the poor at his hospital in Jagtial every Tuesday.

A neurosurgeon, Sanjay, who used to work in Yashoda hospital, Hyderabad, has been organizing medical camps in Koratla constituency during the last few years.

A general surgeon, Satyanarayana owns a hospital in Hyderabad.