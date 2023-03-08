Thrishu, Anvith bag top honours at Goldslam Tennis Tournament

Naga Thrishul Reddy and Anvith Chamarthi bagged top honours in U-10 and U-12 mixed categories respectively
Hyderabad: Naga Thrishul Reddy and Anvith Chamarthi bagged top honours in U-10 and U-12 mixed categories respectively at the Goldslam Tennis Tournament held at the Samson Tennis Foundation, Ameenpur, Hyderabad.
Thrishul Reddy defeated Dronamraju Karthikeya 5-3 in the U-10 summit clash to emerge winner.
In the U-12 category, Anvith Chamarthi got the better of Mokshagna Talasila 4-4, 7-3 to clinch the title.
Results: U-10: Mixed Event: Naga Thrishul Reddy bt Dronamraju Karthikeya 5-3; U-12: Anvith Chamarthi bt Mokshagna Talasila 4-4, 7-3; U-14: Sriram M bt PVSS Sidharth 5-2; Men: Singles: Winner: Lalu Yadav, Runner-up: Sandeep Pawar; Doubles: B Naresh/Sandeep Pawar bt Lalu Yadav/Mukesh Yadav 6-2.