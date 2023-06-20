Tirumala devotees rush reduced; 12 hours for Sarvadarshan

TTD reports suggest that devotees without tokens may have to wait for up to 12 hours to have the blessed darshan of Srivari.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Tirumala: After a considerable period of time, the influx of devotees at Tirumala has significantly decreased. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) reports suggest that devotees without tokens may have to wait for up to 12 hours to have the blessed darshan of Srivari.

On Tuesday, approximately 20 compartments were occupied by devotees. This development comes as a great relief to TTD officials, considering that previously the waiting time exceeded 24 hours for darshan.

Earlier, TTD had announced the release of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets through electronic DIP registrations for the month of September. The booking window was open from June 19, 10 a.m., to June 21, 10 a.m.

The booking quota for Arjitha Seva tickets, including Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, will be available for booking starting at 10 a.m. on June 22. Furthermore, Angapradakshinam tokens can be reserved from June 23, 10 a.m. onwards.